The Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams kicked off their 2020 season Monday at Riverside.
Coach Matt Morton said the eighth grade A team lost a low scoring game 15-10.
"I could definitely tell it was the first game of the season as both teams struggled with turn overs," he said. "Defensively we played well but offensively it was like there was a lid on the basket. We will get back to practice this week and work on some things to get ready for Royal Valley."
A team scorers: Kaden Morton – 6; Ethan Henry – 2 and Dylan Cheek – 2.
Morton said the B team won a close game 20-17.
"This was a back and forth game with both teams going on little runs to get momentum for their team," Coach Morton said. "Felix McCartney had a big game scoring the last basket with 30 seconds left in the game and finishing the night with 12 points."
B Team scorers: Felix McCartney – 12; Brayton Keller – 5; Kristopher Mowry – 2 and Terrell Hale – 1.
The 7th grade A team won 51-2 against Riverside, said Coach Sherri Nelson. Scoring: Connor Kettler – 10 points; Camron Boswell – 7; Bradyn Newell – 7; Micah Oldham – 6; JR Wahwahsuck – 7; Gage Cappleman – 2; Kamron Winder – 12.
Nelson said the 7th grade B team lost 18-17 with individual scorers: Marcus Hinton – 4 points; Blake Simpson – 7; Cooper Handke – 2; Josh Monogan – 2; other team scored 2 points on HMS basket.
