Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams kicked off their season with home games Monday against Perry Lecompton.
The seventh grade A team game was a tight game, tied after very quarter for the first three, but the junior Hawks pulled out the win 42-40.
"We had a couple opportunities at the free throw line late in the game," said Coach Sherri Nelson. "Braylen Siebenmorgen hit a free throw to tie the game. We got a defensive stop and Cooper Crider hit a shot with 45 seconds left."
In scoring, Cooper Crider put up 19 points, Alex Ross added 13, Braylen Siebenmorgen 8 and Aiden Gormley 2.
Nelson said the B game was just as thrilling.
"Hiawatha was down foe most of the game, but a huge offensive surge led by Austin Johansen allowed Hiawatha to tie the game and head to overtime," she said. "Hiawatha wasn’t able to hold on to the lead and lost 32-25."
In scoring, Austin Johansen led with 12, Ethan Alfred added 9, Haven Steven 2, Bradford Aller and Aiden Gormley 1 each.
The eighth graders also played and Coach Matt Morton said the A team came away with a 34-18 victory behind a strong second half defense performance that held the Kaws to four points after a back and forth first half.
"I am pretty happy with the way we played," Morton said. "The first game is always the toughest because we got to get back into the flow of playing in a game environment." The Hawks were led in scoring by Ethan Morton with 12 points, Kooper Lay added 9, Rhen Hageman and Michael Jensen 5 each and Lucas Lancaster 3.
In the B game, the Hawks won a close battle 12-9.
"This was a close game all the way through with Perry getting with in one point with a few minutes left in the 4th quarter," he said. " With strong inside play from Gabe Johnson and a crucial basket by Tagen Diller the team was able to secure the win."
Gabe Johnson led in scoring with 7 points, Josh Cappleman added 3 and Tagen Diller 2.
