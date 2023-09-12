HMS competes on road, at home Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Middle School volleyball competed away at Perry last Thursday and at home on Monday.The following are Thursday's scores at Perry:8th A 25-11, 18-25, 15-3 Win8th B 25-16, 17-25, 8-15 Loss7th A 14-25, 25-19, 15-10 Win7th B 26-24, 25-19, 9-15 Win More from this section Chris Jones ends holdout, signs new 1-year deal with Chiefs Run game, Jessie Bates III power Falcons past Panthers No. 10 Alabama fixates on fixes after 10-point loss to Texas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News HMS competes on road, at home Hiawatha city budget calls for 14 percent increase Chamber names Grain Belt as Member of Month Pastor Dobie Weasel to Speak at Horton Church St. Mary's Catholic Church planning pancake luncheon Amberwell Health Fair set for Oct. 7 Horton Police Hawks see game slip away as Jeff West spoils home opener Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEternal Hope Is Growing in HiawathaTopeka Health Warning: Marijuana Impaired Driving on the Rise. Doctor ExplainsPee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens' cause of death revealedHank Williams Jr. marries girlfriend in AlabamaMoonlight Monsters logo selected for 109th Halloween FrolicMontoya, Nain G. A. 1981-2023Tall corn leads to traffic concerns at county intersectionsShuttered private jail in Leavenworth could become ICE detention centerUS 36 Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales Sept. 14-16Brown County Commission Minutes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
