The Hiawatha Middle School cross country squad traveled to Perry Lecompton on Thursday to take part in the Big 7 League meet, and the Red Hawks put together a strong meet, including a pair of runners bringing home gold.

Pauly Rockey led the 8th grade girls, taking home the 1st place finish, with Bri Guilliams just behind in 2nd. Ava Andres came in 9th, with Jaci Feldkamp in 18th and Kaitlyn Hughes finishing 22nd. Adjusted to remove racers outside of the Big 7, that leaves Rockey taking 1st, Guilliams in 2nd and Jaci Feldkamp in 5th, all earning Big 7 meet medals, as well.

