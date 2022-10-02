The Hiawatha Middle School cross country squad traveled to Perry Lecompton on Thursday to take part in the Big 7 League meet, and the Red Hawks put together a strong meet, including a pair of runners bringing home gold.
Pauly Rockey led the 8th grade girls, taking home the 1st place finish, with Bri Guilliams just behind in 2nd. Ava Andres came in 9th, with Jaci Feldkamp in 18th and Kaitlyn Hughes finishing 22nd. Adjusted to remove racers outside of the Big 7, that leaves Rockey taking 1st, Guilliams in 2nd and Jaci Feldkamp in 5th, all earning Big 7 meet medals, as well.
Taryn McMullen paced the 7th grade girls, finishing the race in 4th, while Harper Chandler ran 6th, Mackenzie Shefferd in 12th, Ali Krauter in 15th and Aya McPeak in 16th. In the Big 7, McMullen took 4th and Chandler came in 5th.
In the 7th grade boys race, it was Clay Handke, in 12th place, that led the Hiawatha pack. Bradford Aller came in 19th, with Zander Ruch in 24th. With the adjustment for league competition, Handke took 3rd, Aller finsihed 4th and Ruch came in 5th.
Jake Robidioux earned a win in the 7th grade boys race, taking 1st, with Aiden Harter in 21st, Cooper Andres in 22nd, Asher Leahy taking 31st and Ethan Brockhoff finishing in 37th. Robidoux was the lone Big 7 top finisher, grabbing the Big 7 title along with the meet championship.
