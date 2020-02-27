The Hiawatha eighth grade boys finished their season last Thursday at Sabetha.
Sabetha won both the varsity and JV game. Varsity score was 54-24 Sabetha. Scorers for varsity included Kaden Morton, Dylan Cheek and Dalton Siebenmorgen 6 each, Cooper Jacobsen, Ethan Henry and Maverick Shaffer 2 each.
The JV score was 40-10 with Felix McCartney and JJ McQueen scoring 3 each, Siebenmorgen and Terrell Hale 2 each.
Coach Matt Morton said the day was bittersweet, as he had watched the young men work hard everyday in practice and games.
"The growth this team has shown hopefully will continue on as they prepare for high school ball and I am excited to watch them," he said.
