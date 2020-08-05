It's time to start thinking about getting back to school and along with that comes fall athletics.
While there are many unknowns about what the upcoming academic year will be like, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted last week to proceed with fall athletics - allowing regular practices to get underway Aug. 17 in public schools.
This week, Hiawatha Middle School football players came together for a camp each morning to work on drills and make plans for the upcoming season under the direction of Head Coach Curt Weldon.
According to the school calendar, the first HMS game is set for Sept. 3 at Holton.
