The Hiawatha Middle Football team met up with the Riverside Cyclones on Thursday night, and the Hawks earned a 1-1 split.
The A-team picked up their first win of the season last week against Sabetha, and hoped to ride that momentum into this week. The Cyclones hold the Red Hawks down in the game, converting turnovers, as well as a long 4th down, into points on the board, on their way to a 30-0 win. Coach Curt Weldon said he was pleased with the team’s defense, but played the majority of the game defending a short field. The Red Hawk offense struggled against the strong Riverside defensive line, which played in the Hiawatha backfield all night, keeping the Hawks from getting any offense on track.
In the B-game, the Red Hawks moved to 2-2 on the season, scoring early and holding on to win 20-14. Hiawatha took the game’s opening kickoff and drove down the field on an 18-play drive that ate up over 9 minutes of the first half. Bryer Ferris capped the long drive with a 1-yard dive into the end zone to put the Hawks up 6-0. The Cyclones responded by scoring on their very next play, tying the game up at 6-all. Xavier Boeckman got Hiawatha back on the board in the second quarter, running 35 yards for a touchdown to build a 12-6 lead. Alex Ross and Cooper Crider ripped off a long run on the final drive of the half, but time ran out before the Hawks could score again.
In the second half, the Red Hawks opened the third quarter by stuffing Riverside on a 4th down, then marching 57 yards on 10 plays, with Boeckman scoring from 3 yards out, and also adding the 2-point conversion to give Hiawatha a cushion.
Coach Weldon said his younger players are improving each week.
“Our players are starting grasp what we are teaching during practice and applying it to the game.”
