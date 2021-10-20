Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball kicked off Monday at home.
Coach Brady Jasper said the Red Hawks raced past the Wildcats for an easy 43-13 win in the eighth grade A-team game.
"Hiawatha started quickly, leading 12-4 after the first quarter," Jasper said. "More defense and fast break baskets helped build a 26-8 lead at halftime and Hiawatha never looked back."
He said eight different Red Hawks scored baskets with Adison Williams leading with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
In the eighth grade B-team game, Jasper said Hiawatha took a 12-6 win rallying after being down at halftime.
The seventh grade girls started the season with two wins over Holton, said Coach Sherri Nelson.
"The girls started off a little nervous, but by half time that was all out of their system and they held Holton to only scoring 5 points in the second half," she said. "It was a great way to start off their season."
Hiawatha A-team won 32-24 with leading scorers: Kylie Nelson 14, Remy Siebenmorgen 6, Pauley Rockey and Aubrey Monaghan 4 each, Kyndall Nelson and Alise Reschke 2 each.
The Hiawatha B team won 33-2. Leading scorers from Hiawatha were: Alyssa Enke 11, Aubrey Monaghan 8, Kyndall Nelson 4, Saige Stover 4, Mya Mendex, Pauley Rockey and Alise Reschke 2 each.
Both teams will play at Royal Valley Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.