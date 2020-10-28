Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball teams kicked off their season last week with games at Holton and home against Royal Valley.
The seventh grade got two easy wins – at Holton they jumped out to a 20-5 lead over the Wildcats before going on to win 33-11. Lead scorers were Kenzie Nelson with 8, Laura Lierz 7 and Lainey Nelson 6. On Thursday at home against Royal Valley, the Panthers were less experienced and Hiawatha rolled past them 40-0. Nelson scored 10 and Lierz and Adison Williams added 6 each.
Eighth grade teams have split so far, playing in two very close games, according to Coach Brady Jasper. At Holton, the game was back and forth – Holton held a slim lead in the fourth quarter, but Hiawatha tied it up at end of regulation to force overtime. With Holton ahead by two and only a few seconds left, a 3-point attempt by Hiawatha barely missed and Jasper said HMS took their first heartbreaking loss of the season.
He said they bounced back at home against Royal Valley in a close game, hanging on to win 24-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.