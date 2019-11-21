The Hiawatha Middle School teams have been busy the past week with several games.
The following are the scores from the past three competitions:
Nov. 11-Sabetha at Hiawatha
8th grade game, Hiawatha 21 - Sabetha 32
7th grade game, Hiawatha 15 - Sabetha 30
Nov. 14-Riverside at Hiawatha
8th grade game, Hiawatha 16 - Riverside 37
7th grade game, Hiawatha 19 - Riverside 28
Nov. 19-Royal Valley at Hiawatha
8th grade game, Hiawatha 32 - Royal Valley 22
7th grade game, Hiawatha 17 - Royal Valley 23
The teams will be continuing their season with games vs. Nemaha Central set for Thursday, Nov. 21 and games at Perry on Monday the 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.