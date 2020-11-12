The Middle School girls basketball teams continued their winning ways last week with some wins over Big 7 league foes, but this week experienced their games being canceled or postponed.
Coach Brady Jasper said it was Nemaha Central that visited Hiawatha first last week.
"The seventh grade game was close for the first quarter, then Hiawatha blew NC away in the second half, rolling to a 39-8 victory," he said. "The Red Hawks were led in scoring by Kaeleigh Ruckman with 13 points and Kenzie Nelson added 11. HMS improved to 5-0 with the win."
Jasper said the Nemaha 8th graders knocked off HMS in the final game of the evening last Monday. The Red Hawks led after the first quarter, and even held a one point halftime advantage. But in the second half, they couldn't find enough offense and Nemaha went on to win 32-20. Destry Groth and Alija Contreras had 6 points each as the season record dropped to 2-3 overall.
Later in the week, HMS hosted the Jeff West Tigers. Jasper said it was a huge night for Hiawatha as they swept Jeff West in what proved to be a couple very exciting, nerve-racking, close wins.
The seventh graders remained unbeaten on the year as they slipped by 21-18.
"Kenzie Nelson scored a team high 15 points and made the big plays late in the game the Hiawatha hang on," Jasper said.
The eighth graders pulled back to a .500 record on the season (3-3) by winning narrowly, 22-18. Alija Contreras has 7 points. and Annika Reschke had her best game of the year, scoring seven points also. Maddy Simmons made two clutch free throws with only seconds remaining in the game to help secure the Win.
HMS had two games postponed this week. Scheduled contests versus Perry Lecompton and Holton will have to be rescheduled.
The next opportunity for the young Red Hawks is now against Sabetha at Home on Nov. 19.
