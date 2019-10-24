Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball kicked off the season Monday night at Riverside.
Coach Brady Jasper said HMS lost the A-team game 34-17 and won the B-team game 18-5.
The teams were set to play Thursday night at Royal Valley and the first home game is Tuesday, Oct. 29 against Perry Lecompton, with the first games starting at 4:30 p.m. at HMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.