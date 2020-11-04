The Hiawatha Middle School basketball teams have been busy the past two weeks.
The Red Hawks had a road game at Sabetha on Monday and then returned home to host Riverside on Thursday.
The seventh graders managed to win both games to stay perfect on the season, 4-0.
Coach Brady Jasper said they beat Sabetha 38-6, behind 14 points from Kenzie Nelson. And versus Riverside HMS overcame a bit of a slow start, and went on to beat the Cyclones 33-14.
The eighth graders had to settle for a split on the week. The lost a tough battle at Sabetha 29-15, but only trailed by 4 or 5 most of the way through the game.
They pounded Riverside at Home, scoring 28 points in the first half before going on to win 39-14. That brought their record to 2-2 on the season.
Games this week included at home Monday against Nemaha and home again Thursday against Jeff West.
