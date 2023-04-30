The junior high Red Hawks competed at Nemaha Central last week, and for the 8th grade boys team, Xavier Boeckman took 2nd in the 100, with Chance Rudder in 16th, Emon Thompson in 20th and Rayden Vaughan in 22nd. Boeckman claimed 1st in the 200, with Cooper Crider in 12th, Thompson in 14th and Bradford Aller in 15th. In the 400, Aiden Gormley took 7th, Bryer Ferris finished in 8th, Noah Valencia ran 9th and Clayton Handke finished in 13th. Zander Ruch finished 3rd in the 800, with Noah Valencia in 7th, Rudder in 11th and Maurrice Schaber in 12th. In the 1600, Handke came in 6th, with Aller taking 8th and Max Smith finishing 8th, while Handke finished 6th in the 3200. Jhace Reeves ran 7th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Scott Gibson in 9th and Kayden Perry in 10th. Reeves took 8th in the 200 hurdles, ahead of Perry in 9th and Cooper Smith in 10th.
Ruch, Ferris, Valencia and Alex Ross took 3rd in the 4x100 relay, with Gormley, Ferris, Ruch and Ross in 3rd in the 4x200, and Ross, Ferris, Gormley and Boeckman in 3rd in the 4x400. Boeckman came in 2nd in the high jump, with Ruch in 4th and Reeves in 10th. In the long jump, Handke took 13h with Vaughan in 19th and Schaber in 21st, while Ross claimed 5th in the triple jump, ahead of Valencia in 11th, Gormley in 12th and Vaughan in 14th. Rafe Schuetz finished 10th in the shot put, with Crider in 17th, Haven Stevens in 20th and Victor Avalos in 23th. In the discus, Schuetz finished 7th, with Stevens in 18th and Smith in 20th. The boys finished 5th overall with 58 points, while the Nemaha Central squad finished in 1st with 155.
For the 7th grade boys, Tristan Hedrick ran 10th in the 100, with Tyson Lemay in 11th, while Grayson Gilbert came in 3rd in the 200, with Arron Yang in 3th, Hedrick in 7th and Aiden Hartter in 8th. Gilbert took 3rd in the 400, followed by Asher Leahy in 11th and Cooper Andres in 15th. Jake Robidoux picked up a 1st place finish in the 800, with Hartter in 6th, Leahy in 11th and Andres in 13th. Hedrick also took 7th in the 1600. Seith O'Banion finished in 8th in the 100 meter hurdles, while Moore took 3rd in the 200 meter hurdles and O'Banion took 5th.
Gilbert, Yang, Moore and O'Banion finished 1st in the 4x200 relay, with Moore, Yang, Gilbert and Robidoux finishing 2nd in the 4x400. O'Banion came in 5th in the high jump, with Moore in 6th, while Robidoux took 3rd in the long jump and Yang finished 17th, with Leahy in 22nd and Andres in 25th. In the triople jump, LeMay finished 10th and Hedrick finished 11th. Totaling 59.50 points, the Hiawatha 7th grade boys took 4th overall, with Doniphan West finishing with 163 points in 1st.
Reagan Priebe ran 2nd in the 100 meter dash for the 7th grade girls, with Brynnan Boye in 9th, Taryn McMullen in 15th and Julie Kahbeah in 20th. Mackenzie Shefferd and Henley Shoemaker tied for 10th in the 200, with Kymira Petersen in 12th and Tessa Jones in 14th. Boye took 11th in the 400, with Ali Krauter in 14th, with Harper Chandler and Alexis Ramirez tied for 15th. Abbey Petersen came in 7th in the 800, with Ramirez in 13th, Jocelyn Bartlett in 16th and Aya McPeak in 18th. In the 1600, Shoemaker ran 5th, with Shefferd in 8th and Kahbeah in 11th. Chandler took 1st in the 3200 with Krauter in 2nd, while Michaela finished 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, while Williams won the 200 meter hurdles, with Bartlett in 7th.
Jones, Boye, Williams and Priebe finished 2nd in the 4x100 meter relay, while Kymira Petersen, Boye, Priebe and Taryn McMullen took 2nd in the 4x200, and Jones, Priebe, Krauter and Williams took 3rd in the 4x400. McPeak finished 7th in the high hump, with Ramirez taking 22nd in the long jump and Shefferd in 23rd. Shoemaker took 12th in the triple jump, with Chandler in 14th, while Briley Siebenmorgen took 5th, with Abbey Petersen in 21st and Makenzie Gonzales in 29th in the shot put. In the discus, Siebenmorgen finished 6th, with Abbey Petersen in 13th, Kymira Petersen in 25th and Gonzales in 26th. The girls finished 4th overall with 79 points, while Nemaha Central won the event with 149 points.
Kyndall Nelson took 4th for the 8th grade girls in the 100, with Aubrey Monaghan in 9th, Annalise Erdley in 12th and Remy Siebenmorgen in 15th. Nelson finished 2nd in the 200, with Monaghan in 11th, Myriah Lee in 11th and Kaitlyn Hughes in 14th. In the 400, Kylie Nelson ran 3rd, with Siebenmorgen in 5th, Hughes in 11th and Saige Stover in 13th. Pauly Rockey earned a 1st place finsh in the 800, with BriAnna Guilliams in 2nd, Rhilee Eicher in 10th and Aradessa Morton in 12th. Guilliams earned the win in the in 3200, while Alissa Enke finished 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles, followed by Lee in 5th and Jaci Feldkamp in 6th. Lee took 2nd in the 200 meter hurdles, with Enke in 5th, Ava Andres in 6th and Isabelle Romine in 8th.
Mya Mendez, Kylie Nelson, Erdley and Monaghan took 4th in the 4x100, with Monaghan, Rockey, Kyndall and Kylie Nelson taking 2nd in the 4x200. Kylie and Kyndall Nelson, Rockey and Guilliams ran 2nd in the 4x400. Romine finished 6th in the high jump, with Eicher taking 10th in the long jump, and Enke finishing in 11th. In the triple jump, Andres took 11th, Morton finished 12th and Romine finished 13th. Erdley finished 11th in the shot put, with Bella Haws in 21st, Siebenmorgen in 22nd and Kerragan Upham in 25th. Stover finished 4th in the discus, with Erdley in 11th, Mendez in 19th and Haws in 23rd. The girls came in 2nd overall scoring 110 points to the 138 tallied by Royal Valley.
