Red Hawk logo

The junior high Red Hawks competed at Nemaha Central last week, and for the 8th grade boys team, Xavier Boeckman took 2nd in the 100, with Chance Rudder in 16th, Emon Thompson in 20th and Rayden Vaughan in 22nd.  Boeckman claimed 1st in the 200, with Cooper Crider in 12th, Thompson in 14th and Bradford Aller in 15th.  In the 400, Aiden Gormley took 7th, Bryer Ferris finished in 8th, Noah Valencia ran 9th and Clayton Handke finished in 13th.  Zander Ruch finished 3rd in the 800, with Noah Valencia in 7th, Rudder in 11th and Maurrice Schaber in 12th.  In the 1600, Handke came in 6th, with Aller taking 8th and Max Smith finishing 8th, while Handke finished 6th in the 3200.  Jhace Reeves ran 7th in the 100 meter hurdles, with Scott Gibson in 9th and Kayden Perry in 10th.  Reeves took 8th in the 200 hurdles, ahead of Perry in 9th and Cooper Smith in 10th.  

Ruch, Ferris, Valencia and Alex Ross took 3rd in the 4x100 relay, with Gormley, Ferris, Ruch and Ross in 3rd in the 4x200, and Ross, Ferris, Gormley and Boeckman in 3rd in the 4x400.  Boeckman came in 2nd in the high jump, with Ruch in 4th and Reeves in 10th.  In the long jump, Handke took 13h with Vaughan in 19th and Schaber in 21st, while Ross claimed 5th in the triple jump, ahead of Valencia in 11th, Gormley in 12th and Vaughan in 14th.  Rafe Schuetz finished 10th in the shot put, with Crider in 17th, Haven Stevens in 20th and Victor Avalos in 23th.  In the discus, Schuetz finished 7th, with Stevens in 18th and Smith in 20th.  The boys finished 5th overall with 58 points, while the Nemaha Central squad finished in 1st with 155.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.