The junior Red Hawks played a pair of games over the past week, traveling to Nemaha Central and hosting Doniphan West, as the boys continue to put together a strong start to their season. The Hawks fell just short of a win at Nemaha on Monday, then came home and took care of business against the Mustangs.
The 8th grade varsity team moved to 4-1 on the year, after dropping their first game of the season against Nemaha Central by a score of 50-46, then knocking out Doniphan West 41-32. Drake Gilkison leads the team in scoring, averaging nearly 21 points per game, followed by Cooper Crider at 8.8 points per game and Alex Ross with 8.2, with Braylen Siebenmorgen pitching in just under 7 a game for the team.
The 7th graders have an identical 4-1 mark on the year, also dropping their first of the year to the Thunder. Nemaha earned the 30-13 win, but the Hawks bounced back at home the following night to earn a hard-fought 28-25 win. Greyson Gilbert is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 8.8 points per contest, with Leyton Moore adding on over 6 points per game.
The combined B team of 7th and 8th graders is 1-4 on the year. It wil lbe a busy week for the boys, as they continue action with a home match up against Riverside on Thursday, then a road tilt at Troy on Friday evening.
