The junior Red Hawks played a pair of games over the past week, traveling to Nemaha Central and hosting Doniphan West, as the boys continue to put together a strong start to their season. The Hawks fell just short of a win at Nemaha on Monday, then came home and took care of business against the Mustangs.

The 8th grade varsity team moved to 4-1 on the year, after dropping their first game of the season against Nemaha Central by a score of 50-46, then knocking out Doniphan West 41-32. Drake Gilkison leads the team in scoring, averaging nearly 21 points per game, followed by Cooper Crider at 8.8 points per game and Alex Ross with 8.2, with Braylen Siebenmorgen pitching in just under 7 a game for the team.

