The stage is now set for the Hiawatha Middle School Lady Red Hawks to grab the Big 7 League Championship for the 2022 season, as the Hawks earned a pair of wins over the last week to set up a season-ending battle with Perry Lecompton this Thursday to determine the league's winner.

Last Thursday, the 8th grade Red Hawks hosted the Sabetha Bluejays and came away with the 39-11 win.  After both teams battled a slow start and entered the 2nd quarter tied 4-4, Hiawatha found some momentum, as the defense turned up the intensity to hold the Jays scoreless before the half, and the offense saw Kylie Nelson hit a pair of three-pointers and Pauly Rockey follow with one of her own, as the Hawks sprinted to a 21-4 lead before closing out the win with a solid second half.  

