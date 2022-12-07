The stage is now set for the Hiawatha Middle School Lady Red Hawks to grab the Big 7 League Championship for the 2022 season, as the Hawks earned a pair of wins over the last week to set up a season-ending battle with Perry Lecompton this Thursday to determine the league's winner.
Last Thursday, the 8th grade Red Hawks hosted the Sabetha Bluejays and came away with the 39-11 win. After both teams battled a slow start and entered the 2nd quarter tied 4-4, Hiawatha found some momentum, as the defense turned up the intensity to hold the Jays scoreless before the half, and the offense saw Kylie Nelson hit a pair of three-pointers and Pauly Rockey follow with one of her own, as the Hawks sprinted to a 21-4 lead before closing out the win with a solid second half.
In the 7th grade game, Michaela Willaims was just too fast for Sabetha to handle, as she scored a season high 22 points to outscore the Jays on her own, with Hiawatha picking up the 41-16 victory.
At Royal Valley on Friday night, the 7th graders again cruised to the win, easily outpointing the Panthers for the 35-12 victory. Williams added 17 points in this contest, as the Hiawatha 7th grade girls moved to 11-4 on the year.
The 8th graders found themselves locked in a tight battle with the Panthers, trailing at halftime of what Coach Brady Jasper called a very physical game. But the Lady Red Hawks know how to win a close game, and were able to take the lead in the 3rd, and then close out the game like a veteran team. Kylie Nelson had an outstanding game, scoring 29 to lead the way, and pushing Hiawatha to 14-1 on the season.
The Red Hawks will host the Perry Lecompton Kaws on Thursday night in a battle for the Big 7 Title, with tip off set for 4:30 p.m.
