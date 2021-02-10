Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams played at home Thursday and Tuesday.
Seventh Grade
Hiawatha was able to grind out a 23-10 win, said Coach Matt Morton.
"In the first half neither team could get anything going on offense as reflected by the 6-5 score at halftime," he said. "Things started to pick up for us after we went to a full court press and we started scoring."
Scorers: Ethan Morton 9, Konnor Chandler 4, Kooper Lay 4,Michael Jensen 3, Tagen Diller 2, Rhen Hageman 1.
On Tuesday, HMS teams took on Jackson Heights.
"I thought the boys were finally able to come out early and score quick," Morton said. "Then we were able to keep the pressure on Jackson Heights to get out to a early lead. It was nice to be able to get all the boys in the game and have a chance to work on some things as we have four games in the next seven days."
Scorers: Ethan Morton 14, Konnor Chandler 7, Kooper Lay 4, Rhen Hageman 3, Michael Jensen 2, Lane Kesler 2, Alex Madsen 1.
Eighth Grade
Hiawatha 8th grade faced Royal Valley for the second time on Thursday.
"The Red Hawks got off to a slow start with the first quarter score being 8-6," said Coach Sherri Nelson. "However, they started the second quarter strong and out scored Royal Valley 14-5 in the second. They kept up the hard work in the second half grabbing the win with a score of 46-22."
Scoring for Hiawatha: Cam Boswell 14, Connor Kettler 9, Kam Winder 7, Aden Grathwohl 7, Martez Leftridge 4, Bradyn Newell 3, Micah Oldham 2.
On Tuesday, HMS teams played a non league game against Jackson Heights.
"The kids came out strong scoring 17 points in the first quarter," she said. "We kept a decent pace the whole time. We need to cutback on our turnovers, but they are pushing the ball well. Hiawatha 8th grade won with a score of 51-36."
Scoring for Hiawatha: Cam Boswell 15, Connor Kettler 11, Kam Winder 11, Aden Grathwohl 6, Bradyn Newell 3, Martez Leftridge 3, Micah Oldham 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.