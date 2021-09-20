The Hiawatha Middle School cross country team took part in Thursday’s home tournament at the Hiawatha Country Club.
The 7th grade girls led the squad with an impressive finish, taking 1st overall as Pauley Rockey paced the team with the best finish of the day, taking 1st place in the race, with a time of 14:11.84. Rockey led the pack by a distance, finishing more than a minute before the 2nd place runner. Bri Guilliams ran 7th for the Lady Red Hawks, with Ava Andres in 8th. Kaitlyn Hughes finished 12th for Hiawatha, joined by Jaycee Feldkamp in 19th.
The 8th grade girls put on a show, themselves, with Laura Lierz coming in 5th for the team, and Natalie McGrew just one spot behind in 6th. Autumn Van Persum ran 13th for Hiawatha, and Shae Dolisi came in just behind her at 14th.
The boys had fewer runners in the meet, as Eli Geisendorf was the lone 8th grade boy running for the Red Hawks. Geisendorf came in 12th in the 8th grade race. For the 7th graders, Zander Ruch ran 15th on the day to lead the team, with Bradford Aller not far behind in 17th.
Hiawatha Middle School Athletic Director Ben Kettler called the meeting another great one for the team, and thanked HMS Red Hawk Coach Theresa Williams, along with Becky Shamburg and Brady Mulligan for their efforts in putting the meet together. Next up on the season schedule for the junior Red Hawks is a race at Seneca, hosted by Nemaha Central, next Thursday afternoon at 4.
