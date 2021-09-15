The middle school cross country season continued on Thursday afternoon, as the Hiawatha Middle School squad visited Holton for a meet.
Pauley Rockey had the junior Red Hawks’ best finish of the day, leading the HMS 7th grade girls team with a 3rd place finish. Bri Guilliams followed up Rockey with a 13th place run, with Ava Andres taking 18th, Kaitlyn Hughes coming in 19th and Jaycee Feldkamp running 26th. Bradford Aller led the 7th grade boys squad, coming 19th, with Zander Ruch finishing just one spot back in 20th.
Eli Geisendorf was the lone Red Hawk running for the 8th grade boys, and finished 12th. For the girls, Natalie McGrew paced Hiawatha with a 6th place finish, followed by Laura Lierz in 9th. Autumn Van Persum ran 13th for the Lady Red Hawks, with Shae Dolisi coming in 16th.
