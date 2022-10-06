top story HMS seventh graders win League tourney Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 8th grade: front (l-r) Annalise Erdley, Aubrey Monaghan, Remy Siebenmorgen, Kylie Nelson; back, Kyndall Nelson, Mya Mendez, Saige Stover, Isabelle Arellano USD 415 Photos 7th Grade: front (l-r) Reagan Priebe, Michaela Williams, Tessa Jones; back, Brynnan Boye, Briley Siebenmorgen, Makayla Hilderbrand, Abbigail Petersen, Coach Sara Campbell. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha's seventh grade volleyball team took first place at the Big Seven League tournament last Saturday.The following are scores from Saturday's games:vs Royal Valley 25-17, 25-14vs Sabetha 25-10, 15-25, 15-11vs Holton 25-19, 25-23vs Riverside (Semifinal) 25-23, 25-16 Top Videos vs Nemaha (Championship) 26-24, 25-20, 15-13The eighth graders did not make it into bracket play and Jeff West won the tournament. Here are pool play scores:Hiawatha vs. Holton (loss) 25-21, 10-25, 16-14Hiawatha vs. Riverside (win) 25-7, 25-19Perry vs. Hiawatha (loss) 25-19, 22-25, 15-10 More from this section Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited' Wisconsin to pay Paul Chryst reduced $11M buyout Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Wilde Tool to celebrate 100 years Brown County Commission Minutes DWest teams continue to win HP&R kicks off Spooky Season with Glow on the Go Hiawatha Police HMS seventh graders win League tourney Sheriff reports thieves target farming vehicles Veteran assistance available Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts sayFormer Gov. Colyer claims Kansas media biased against Republicans: ‘We don’t get a fair hearing’National Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’Faith and Reason Revival with Kansas City attorneyRed Hawk Homecoming - Mangle the MustangsChiefs put league on notice with dismantling of BucsHorton Commission honors long-time dispatcherNational USDA official visits Little HandsCoffman, Cheryl 1948-2022Hiawatha Commission approves new firefighter Images Videos CommentedIrvin and Cleta Schwalm to celebrate 70 years! (1)Kansas GOP candidate Adkins lauds blueprint for slashing budget, tackling social issues (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
