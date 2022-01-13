Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams are back in action after the Christmas break.
Last week, the teams played Holton and Tuesday Royal Valley.
Seventh grade coach Sherri Nelson said the teams played well against Holton.
“From start to finish they executed their stuff very well,” she said. “The 7th grade team beat Holton with a score of 37-13.”
Scoring for Hiawatha was as follows: Cooper Crider:22, Alex Ross 9, Braylen Siebenmorgen 6.
“The B game was another thrilling game,” she said. “It went into overtime again because of great play by the Red Hawks but was not able to come out with the win.”
Hiawatha lost 18-16 with Ethan Alfrey putting up 6 points, Noah Valencia 4, Kayden Perry, Austin Johansen and Rafe Schuetz 2 each.
Hiawatha played Royal Valley Tuesday night and Nelson said the team had a good lead. “We had a hard time keeping composed with Royal Valley trying to speed us up but we were able to hold on to the lead to take home the win,” she said.
Final score for the A game was 29-23 with Cooper Crider scoring 14, Alex Ross and Braylen Ross 6 each and Austin Johansen 3.
The B team struggled to score against Royal Valley, Nelson said.
“They played hard but didn’t come out with the win,” she said.
Hiawatha lost the B game 43-13, with scoring: Ethan Alfrey 8 points, Noah Valencia 3 and Zander Ruch 2.
In the 8th grade games versus Holton, the Red Hawks were able to come away with two close wins. Hiawatha’s A team lost 17-15 and B team lost 19-15.
“The A game was challenging and our team got the looks offensively but it just wasn’t our night,” said Coach Matt Morton. “Defensively the boys played great but Holton made a few more plays at the end of the game.”
The Red Hawks were led in scoring by Michael Jenson with 9, Kooper Lay and Lane Kesler scored 2 each, and Ethan Morton and Rhen Hageman each had 1 point.
Morton said the B game was a mirror image of A game.
“Both teams played hard all the way to the end with Holton pulling away in the end,” he said.
Lucas Lancaster led the Hawks in scoring with 7 points, followed by Lane Kesler with 6, and Tagen Diller with 2 points.
The Red Hawks came away with a 43-11 win in the A game against Royal Valley.
“I thought the boys came out focused and ready to play,” said Coach Matt Morton. “They did a good job of running our sets and we played good defensively. It was a great team effort.”
The Hawks were led in scoring by Lane Kesler with 12 points, with Ethan Morton adding 9, Michael Jensen and Kooper Lay 7 each, Rhen Hageman and Tagen Diller with 3, and Karson Henry with 2.
In the B game the Hawks won a close game 27-24.
“They boys were able to hit some shots early and get out to a lead,” said Morton.
“Royal Valley did a good job of getting back in the game, but key free throws by Josh Cappleman and Lucas Lancaster were able to secure the win.”
Scorers: Josh Cappleman — 10 points, Gabe Johnson 6, Lucas Lancaster 4, Kenaii Issac 3, Tagen Diller and Gus Smith 2 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.