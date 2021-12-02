With the end of the season approaching, the Hiawatha Middle School eighth graders have improved their record to 13-2 on the year.
On Monday, Coach Brady Jasper said it was a hard fought win, 24-21, over Nemaha Central. And the very next day, it was the Red Hawks who were again victorious, this time over Holton, 36-14.
Hiawatha hosts Jeff West on Friday, Dec. 3. Coach Jasper reminded it was Jeff West who handed HMS one of their losses earlier in the season.
“They’ll meet this time in Hiawatha to decide the fate of the Big 7 league championship,” he said. “Tip time is 4:30 pm at the HMS.”
Seventh graders fell short 22-18 against Nemaha Monday. Coach Sherri Nelson said the team was down 16-6 at half and outscored Nemaha 14 to 6 in the second half.
“They kids played super hard and we had some opportunities to make some shots to close the gap, but the shots just didn’t fall,” she said.
Scoring for Hiawatha was Pauly Rickey 5 points, Kyndall Nelson 4, Aubrey Monaghan 3, Kylie Nelson, Alise Reschke and Mya Mendez 2 points each.
The B game the Red Hawks defeated Nemaha 24-11 with Remy Siebenmorgen scoring 11 points, Saige Stover 6, Alissa Enke 4, Mya Mendez 2 and Kylie Nelson 1.
On Tuesday, the A team fell 32-24 to Holton with Aubrey Monaghan scoring 6 points, Kylie Nelson 5, Remy Siebenmorgen 5, Kyndall Nelson and Pauly Rockey 3 each, Mya Mendez 2.
Hiawatha will take on Jeff West Tigers Friday and finish out their season Monday against Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.