Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball teams continue to dominate on the court and the eighth grade varsity remains undefeated.
The Hiawatha Middle School basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season this week after wins over Riverside and Nemaha Central.
Last Thursday, Coach Brady Jasper said the eighth graders traveled to Riverside - also undefeated - and the matchup would prove to be a thriller. He said that, in fact, 4 quarters wouldn't even be enough, it would take an overtime period for the Red Hawks to claim victory over the Cyclones.
"The game was close the entire way," he said. "Some hot shooting by Kaeleigh Ruckman in the first half allowed HMS to hold a slight advantage at halftime, 12-9. Riverside would take the lead back in the second half. And late in the game, it looked like Riverside would win. But two key steals by the Hiawatha defense and crucial baskets by Ruckman and Claire Twombly would force the game into overtime."
Jasper said Kenzie Nelson scored on a baseline drive to give the Red Hawks their final lead, and Adison Williams iced the game away at the free throw line.
HMS claimed the nail-biter, 29-25 in OT.
Hiawatha returned to their home court Monday to host Nemaha Central. Jasper said the girls would keep this one drama-free with a second quarter explosion. Hiawatha outscored NC 15-1 in the quarter and built a big lead before halftime. They would go on to win 30-20. Jasper said Adison Williams led the way with 13 points and Laura Lierz played her best all-around game of the season, and scored 7 points.
"The Red Hawk offense has featured good teamwork and balanced scoring so far this season, but it has been their defense that has really set them apart from their opponents," he said. "They look to continue their winning ways this week as they head to Jeff West. The Tigers have lost only one time this year, and will be difficult to beat in their home gym in Meridan."
Versus Nemaha Central, the 8th grade B team won a close game 20-17.
The seventh grade A team took on Riverside and was dominant throughout the game, said Coach Sherri Nelson. They girls played very aggressive and defeated Riverside 38-11.
In scoring for Hiawatha: Aubrey Monaghan 11, Kylie Nelson 9, Kyndall Nelson and
Mya Mendez 8 points each.
On Monday, she said Hiawatha struggled against Nemaha Central, falling 18-12.
"We were caught several times on our heels and a little passive and that was enough to cost us the game," he said. "We also missed several shots."
Scoring for the A team: Kylie Nelson and Kyndall Nelson 5 each, Aubrey Monaghan 2.
Nelson said the B team defeated Nemaha with great defense, winning 31-19. Scoring for Hiawatha: Aubrey Monaghan 8, Kyndall Nelson 7, Kylie Nelson and Mya Mendez 5 each, Alise Reschke 4 and Bri Guilliams 2.
