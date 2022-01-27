The Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams had another busy week with games Thursday, Friday and Monday.
On Thursday the seventh grade Red Hawks played Nemaha Valley, battling hard and doing great things on the court, but coming up short 43-28.
"We came up a little short and then had to foul making the not quite a good indicator of how great of a game the kids played," said Coach Sherri Nelson.
Scoring for Hiawatha was led by Cooper Crider with 12 points, Alex Ross 9, Braylen Siebenmorgen 4, Austin Johansen 2 and Aiden Gormley 1.
Nelson said the B team struggled a bit to score but again played very hard, losing 25-8 with Noah Valencia scoring 6, Xavier Boeckman and Aiden Gormley 2 each.
On Friday, the teams took on Troy at home with the seventh graders winning 31-25.
Scoring for Hiawatha was led by Braylen Siebenmorgen with 14, Alex Ross with 13 and Austin Johansen with 4.
Monday night Hiawatha went to Jeff West. Nelson said team members had been battling some sickness and also this was their 5th game is 8 days.
"The boys played a little tired and worn on Monday," she said. "It was just one of those nights that they couldn't seem to get it going much. We ended up losing to Jeff West with a score 24-39."
In scoring, Cooper Crider led with 18, Alex Ross added 6.
The B team also lost to Jeff West with a score of 36-2 with Ethan Alfrey scoring 2.
Ethan Alfrey scored the only basket made for Hiawatha.
The eighth grade A team beat Nemaha 27-16 last Thursday.
"This game was a lot closer than the final score as the Hawks had a slim lead late in the third quarter," said Coach Matt Morton.
The Red Hawks were led in scoring by Ethan Morton with 10, followed by Michael Jensen and Karson Henry with 2 points each, and Rhen Hageman and Kooper Lay each with 1 point.
In the 8th grade B game the Red Hawks won 25-13.
"The boys started off hot in the first half getting out to a 15-2 lead by halftime," Morton said. "Strong play by Lucas Lancaster with 9 points and Tagen Diller with 7 points helped secure the win."
Other scorers were Josh Cappleman with 4 points, Gus Smith with 3 points, and Lane Kesler with 2 points.
Hiawatha hosted Troy on Friday Jan. 21.
"I thought the team played hard all night but you could definitely tell the boys were playing their fourth game in five nights," he said. "Troy won 30-23 by hitting their free throws late in the game."
Red Hawk scorers were Michael Jensen with 8, Rhen Hageman with 6,
Kooper Lay with 4, Lane Kesler with 3, and Lucas Lancaster with 2.
The Red Hawks traveled to Jeff West to take on the Tigers on Monday and the eighth graders pulled out a 30-26 win.
"The 8th grade A game was close all the way through," Morton said. "Big three point shots by Michael Jensen with one and Ethan Morton hitting five three point shots lead the team to victory."
The Hawks were led in scoring by Ethan Morton with 18 points, followed by Michael Jensen with 7 points, Rhen Hageman and Kooper Lay each with 2 points, and Lane Kesler with 1 point.
Jeff West won in the 8th grade B game 28-24.
"Both teams competed hard this game - the Tigers just made a few more plays down the stretch," Morton said.
Hawks were led in scoring by Tagen Diller with 9 points, Lucas Lancaster with 5, Josh Cappleman and Gus Smith both with 4 points, and Gabe Johnson with 2 points.
