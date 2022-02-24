Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams finished up their regular season this past week.
On Feb. 10, the teams hosted Riverside and on Monday the 14th traveled to Nemaha Central. the final home games against Jeff West, scheduled for Feb. 17, were canceled due to weather.
The seventh grade played Riverside and won 34-26. Coach Sherri Nelson said the boys played a really good game. Cooper Crider and Alex Ross led with 10 points each, Aiden Gormley added 7, Braylen Siebenmorgen 5 and Austin Johansen 2.
Nelson said the B team put up a good fight but fell 19-13. Scoring for Hiawatha: Ethan Alfrey 5 points, Xavier Boekman 4, Zander Ruch and Victor Rivera-Avalon’s 2 points each.
Hiawatha went to Nemaha and things didn’t go as well, as Hiawatha lost 44-12.
"We struggled to make some shots that normally fall for us," Nelson said. "I will say despite their hot hands and our lidded baskets, the boys kept fighting."
Braylen Siebenmorgen led with 6 points, Cooper Crider and Aiden Gormley added 3 each, Alex Ross 2 and Austin Johansen 1.
The B team lost 26-13 with Xavier Boeckman leading with 6, Ethan Alfrey added 5, Noah Valencia 2.
In eighth grade results, Coach Matt Morton said the junior Hawks lost two close games against Riverside, with the A team falling 31-28 and the B team losing 26-25.
Morton said the A game was pretty evenly played with neither team leading by more than 2 or 3 points the whole game. A Team was led in scoring by Ethan Morton with 10
points, followed by Michael Jensen with 9 points, Lane Kesler with 5 points,
and Karson Henry with 4 points.
Morton said in the B game the team jumped out to a big lead but Riverside fought hard to come back. Hawks were led in scoring by Josh Cappleman with 6 points,
followed by Tagen Diller with 6 points, Kenaii Isaacs with 5 points, and Gus
Smith, Blake Parker, Gabe Johnson, and Michael Jensen all scoring 2 points.
The Red Hawks traveled to Nemaha Central on Monday Feb 14. Nemaha won both
games with A team falling 41-11 and B team 34-16.
"In the A game it just wasn't the boys night," he said. "I am proud of the boys effort
to play hard until the end."
Scorers were Michael Jensen with 7 points, and Ethan Morton and Rhen Hageman each with 2 points.
B game was similar to A game, Morton said.
"Nemaha Central started off hot, we were able to make a run, but couldn't keep it up," he said.
Scorers were Josh Cappleman with 6 points, Michael Jensen with 5 points, Tagen Diller with 3 points, and Karson Henry with 2 points.
Morton said the Hawks last game against Jeff West was canceled due to weather.
"I wanted to say I'm proud of the boys grit and effort all year," he said. "It was fun coaching this group the last two years and I wish them the best of luck as they move up to high school."
