Hiawatha Middle School teams had two games late in the week and games again Monday and Tuesday as their season winds down.
In eighth grade results, the team played at Nemaha Central on Thursday, Feb. 6. Coach Matt Morton said Nemaha Central won the A-team game 42-14, saying that Nemaha couldn’t miss and Hiawatha struggled making shots.
“I was proud of the fight the boys had though,” he said. “Cooper Jacobsen lead us with 10 points and Kaden Morton had 4 points..
The B team also lost, 40-26, with individual scoring as follows: JJ McQueen and Aden Geisendorf 6 each, Felix McCartney, Ian Wenger and Maverick Shafer 3 each, Brayton Keller and Dalton Siebenmorgen 2 each and Kaden Johnson 1.
On Friday the 7th, teams played at Jeff West. Coach Morton said Jeff West won a close A team game, 31-28.
“You could tell this was our fourth game in five days as the boys looked tired,” he said. “I thought we played OK, but it was definitely a game we felt we should have won.”
Scorers were Jacobsen 10, Dylan Cheek 5, Siebenmorgen and Morton 4 each, Riley Gibbs and Shafer 2 each and Ethan Henry 1.
The B team also lost a close game, 16-10. Scorers were Johnson 3, Geisendorf, Wenger and McCartney 2 each and McQueen 1.
On Monday, Hiawatha played at Perry Lecompton, with the A team winning 28-22. Morton said Monday’s game was the start of another busy week with three games scheduled.
“The boys came out focused and ready to play and after a back and forth first half we were able to get some separation and hold on for the win,” he said, noting that Kaden Morton had a big second half scoring all 10 of his points after halftime.
Scorers included Cheek with 11, Morton 10, Shafer and Jacobsen 3 each and Gibbs 1.
The B team lost 22-12 with scorers: McCartney 4, Wenger, Terrell Hale, McQueen and Siebenmorgen 2 each.
On Tuesday, Hiawatha was back at home against Holton. The A team won 34-24 with a strong first quarter.
“They came out focused and hit six shots in a row to jump to an early lead,” Coach Morton said. “This time we were able to finish the game off with a win. Dylan Cheek led us with 10 points.”
In other scoring, Morton and Jacobsen added 7 each, Shafer 4, Siebenmorgen, Henry and Gibbs 2 each.
The B team lost a close game, 17-12, that came down to the wire. Scorers included: Siebenmorgen 4 and 2 each from McQueen, Geisendorf, McCartney and Shafer.
Seventh grade results were not available as of press time. The teams were scheduled to play Jeff West Thursday, but those were canceled.
