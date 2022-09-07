HMS teams kick off season By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 7, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Seventh grader Maliyah Stokes serves during last Thursday's home meet. Photos by Josephine May Coach Robyn Saunders rallies her team during a time out. Pictured are Kylie Nelson #25, Mya Mendez #34, Annalise Erdley #14 8th graders. Joey May Eighth grader Kyndall Nelson serves in last week's home meet. Joey May Tessa Jones serves in the seventh grade game. Joey May Eighth graders put a play into action with Isabelle Arellano #15, Alissa Enke #13 setting, Rhilee Eicher #4. 8th graders Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Middle School teams have been busy the past two weeks.Coach Robyn Saunders said the teams traveled to Atchison Middle School Aug. 29 for a tri for varsity eighth and seventh grade teams.8th vs Holton - Win10-25,27-25,15-98th vs Atchison - Win25-8,25-197th vs Holton - Loss21-25,12-257th vs Atchison - Win25-17,25-22 Top Videos Thursday Hiawatha hosted Jeff West, with games played at Hiawatha High School.8th A - Loss18-25, 25-16, 7-158th B - Loss22-25,25-17,5-157th A - Win26-24,15-25,15-67th B - Loss25-11,16-25,11-15 More from this section No. 3 Ohio State and revamped defense host Arkansas State Tennis great Margaret Court says sport has shunned her No. 2 Georgia promises no letdown vs. Samford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Authorities investigating arson fire of Sheriff Department vehicle Local veteran honored with Quilt of Valor Clements Welding and Supply LLC buys out Rahe's Welding 56th Old Albany Days set for Sept. 10-11 Students honored on Summer Dean's List Vendor spots available for Heritage Days Chamber names Morrill Public Library as Member of Month HMS teams kick off season Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTexas woman charged in connection with fatality accidentRed Hawks escape late Panther push for win in openerBicyclist hit by vehicle on US 36HCVB announces Halloween Frolic logo contest winnerHiawatha School Board sets special meeting for attorney-client privilegeJudge OKs Trump's request for 'special master' to review seized docsHiawatha Police investigating theftInterim Administrator informs City Commission of search issuesDemocrat Mary Peltola upsets Sarah Palin in Alaska's Congressional special electionWaite, Dennis L. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
