Hiawatha Middle School basketball teams have had a busy week with games against Sabetha, Riverside and Doniphan West.
Eighth Grade
On Thursday the 13th, the teams played Sabetha. Coach Matt Morton said the 8th grade A team was able to come away with a 32-24 win.
“Defense set the tone for us in this game as we were able to hold Sabetha to 6 points in the first half,” he said. “We took advantage of our size inside to get out to an early lead.”
The Hawks were led in scoring by Ethan Morton with 9 points, followed by Rhen Hageman with 8, Lane Kesler with 5, Kooper Lay with 4, and Karson Henry, Konnor Chandler and Tagen Diller each with 2 points.
In the 8th grade B game Sabetha won a close contest 22-20. Morton said the game was a back and forth contest with Sabetha making a few plays at the end to get the win. Lucas Lancaster led the Hawks in scoring with 6 points, followed by Gus Smith with 4, Gabe Johnson with 3, Josh Cappleman, Tagen Diller and Blake Parker all with 2 points, and Hunter Barber with 1 point.
The Hawks traveled to Riverside to battle the Cyclone's on Monday with with the 8th grade Hawks losing a tough game 23-22 in overtime in the A game.
“We definitely felt like this was a game we should have won,” Morton said. “I am proud of how the boys battled back from a tough first half to take the lead in the second half. Free throws played a big part late in the game with Riverside scoring more to secure the win.”
The Hawks were led in scoring by Konnor Chandler with 9 points, followed by Ethan Morton with 6, Kooper Lay with 4, Lane Kesler with 2, and Michael Jensen with 1 point.
In the 8th grade B game Riverside jumped out to an early lead. The Hawks were able to come back and take the lead a few times but turnovers hurt the team late in the game, allowing Riverside some easy buckets to win 27-23.
Gabe Johnson led the team in scoring with 6 points, followed by Tagen Diller and Kenaii Isaacs with 5 points each, Lucas Lancaster with 3, and Gus Smith and Aaron Jenkins each with 2 points.
The junior Red Hawks hosted the Doniphan West Mustangs on Tuesday, when they pulled out a 43-25 win behind the strong inside play of Lane Kesler and Rhen Hageman who combined for 22 points in the paint, according to Morton.
“I was curious to see how the boys responded following Monday's loss in overtime and was pleased with the focus that they came out with from the start,” Morton said. “We took advantage of our heighth and did not turn the ball over with DWest pressing.”
Lane Kesler led the team with 12 points, followed by Rhen Hageman with 10, Ethan Morton with 8, Karson Henry with 4, Josh Cappleman with 3, and Gus Smith, Tagen Diller, and Lucas Lancaster each with 2 points.
Seventh grade
Seventh grade coach Sherri Nelson said the team played Sabetha well, but there was one part of the game the team was out-played in rebounding, which led to a loss of 32-27.
“When a team get 2-3 chances to score.....Odds of us coming out on top aren't in our favor,” she said. “We need to rebound better to win those close games like that.”
In scoring for Hiawatha: Cooper Crider led with 18 points, Alex Ross added 6 and Braylen Siebenmorgen 3.
Hiawatha B team won its game with a score of 24-17. Aiden Gormley led in scoring with 6, Xavier Boeckman, Victor Rivera-Avalos and Zander Ruch added 4 each, Bradford Aleer added 3, Austin Johansen 2 and Noah Valenzia 1.
Hiawatha played Riverside on Monday. Nelson said the game was a hard fought and close contest, with Hiawatha closing a huge deficit the second half to win 39-37.
“The kids worked hard that second half to battle back for this win,” she said.
Cooper Crider led the team with 24 points, Alex Ross added 7, Austin Johansen and Aiden Gormley 3 each and Ethan Alfrey 2.
Nelson said the Hiawatha B team played their hearts out but lost 29-18.
Aiden Gormley led with 8 points, Bradford Aller added 4, Zander Ruch, Xavier Boeckman and Austin Johansen added 2 each.
Hiawatha continued their roll Tuesday against DWest, securing a 53-14 win.
“We finished the second half against Riverside well and kept it rolling last night,” Nelson said. “The kids are starting to play well together.
Alex Ross and Cooper Crider put up 17 points each, Braylen Siebenmorgen added 7, Ethan Alfrey 5, Victor Rivera-Alvalos 3, Austin Johansen and Xavier Boeckman 2 each.
The teams weren't done for the week as Thursday the junior Hawks were to host Nemaha Central and Friday games against Troy at the middle school only.
