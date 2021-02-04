Hiawatha Middle School teams are still picking up wins on the court as they approach mid-season.
Seventh
Hiawatha 7th grade boys played at Perry Lecompton on Thursday, Jan. 28 with both varsity and JV picking up wins.
Coach Matt Morton said in the varsity game the Hawks were able to jump out to a early lead.
“The boys had good ball movement and made their shots,” he said. “We hit a lull midway through the second half allowing Perry to get back in the game but we were able to make just enough plays to win 36-25.”
Scorers: Ethan Morton 14, Konnor Chandler 8, Michael Jensen 7, Kooper Lay 5, Rhen Hageman 2.
The JV boys won 27-11. Morton said the boys came out aggressive and were able to get a big lead and keep it all the way through.
Scorers: Tagen Diller 8, Josh Cappleman 7, Lucas Lancaster 4, Alex Madsen 4, Karson Henry 2, Lane Kesler 2.
The seventh graders played Holton at home Monday, taking a 24-20 win.
“ The varsity game was a back and forth game that was well played by both teams,” Morton said. “ Holton jumped out to a 8-0 lead early but we were able to hit some shots to get back in the game and keep the lead. I am proud of the boys for the fight they showed to get back in the game after falling behind early. “
Scorers: Konnor Chandler 7, Ethan Morton 6, Kooper Lay 4, Karson Henry 3, Rhen Hageman 2, Tagen Diller 2.
The 7th grade JV team took a 23-12 victory over Holton.
“It took a little bit for them to get going in this game but once they slowed down and ran our sets we were able to get out to a double digit lead,” Morton said.
Scorers: Alex Madsen 12, Tagen Diller 6, Lucas Lancaster 4, Lane Kesler 4, Josh Cappleman 1.
Hiawatha played at Holton Tuesday and the A team lost 32-18 and B team won 32-24.
Morton said in the A game, Holton came out ready to play after taking a loss the day before.
“Holton got an early lead and although the boys played hard every time we’d get close Holton would stretch the lead,” he said. “The boys tried hard till the end and I was proud of their effort.”
Scorers: Konnor Chandler 7, Ethan Morton 6, Josh Cappleman 3, Michael Jensen and Rhen Hageman 1 each.
“In the B game we were able to get a lead with a big second quarter and hang on for the win as the second half was an even battle between them,” he said.
Scorers: Tagen Diller 10, Lucas Lancaster 8, Lane Kesler 6, Josh Cappleman 4, Karson Henry 4.
Eighth
Thursday, the 8th grade traveled to Perry for their games and struggled to pull off a win
“We were struggling to grasp the type of game that we needed to play to get the win,” said Coach Sherri Nelson. “We consider 3 of the 4 quarters and it was a 4 point game - however, we had one quarter that just killed our chance to pull off the win. We haven't had an off and out of sync game this season.....I am hoping that we have now gotten that out of the way!”
Hiawatha was defeated with the first loss of the season, 47-35. Scoring for Hiawatha: Cam Boswell 19, Connor Kettler 6, Micah Oldham 4, Kam Winder 4, Martez Leftridge 2.
Hiawatha played Holton on Monday, in what Nelson said was a better game with a slow start.
“It took us a minute to warm up only scoring 4 points in the first quarter which is very uncharacteristic of our team,” Nelson said. “The kids kept with it and finally got back into the grove. The final score was 37-13. Getting defensive stops was a main highlight of this game.”
Scoring for Hiawatha: Cam Boswell 14, Kam Winder 8, Martez Leftridge 4, Bradyn Newell 3, Aden Grathwohl 3, Micah Oldham 2, Jr. Wahwahsuck 2, Connor Kettler 1.
The B game for the 8th grade was a close one as well, Nelson said, as the Hawks fought very hard losing 25-26 to Holton.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Gage Cappleman 9, Alex Pyle 9, Jr.Wahwahsuck 2, Blake Simpson 2, Marcu Hinton 2, Jose Valencia 1.
At Holton Tuesday, in a rescheduled game, the 8th grade team was back in a solid flow of both offense and defense and won 57-25.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Cam Boswell 15, Connor Kettler 12, Kam Winder 8, Micah Oldham 8, Martez Leftridge 5, Bradyn Newell 3, Gage Cappleman 3, Jr Wahwahsuck 3.
The B team lost another tough one 31-29.
Scoring: Josh Monaghan 11, Blake Simpson 7, Gage Cappleman 6, Alex Pyle 2, Jose Valencia 2, Deedz Hale 1.
