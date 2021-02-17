Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams competed at Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 11
Eighth Grade
Eighth graders won 51-16.
"We started off strong scoring 18 points in the first quarter," said Coach Sherri Nelson. "We have been working on a press and it was very successful against Riverside."
Nelson said the first three quarters of this game were very productive offensively as Hiawatha scored 11 in the second and 13 in the third.
"The boys played very well defensively and also finished offensively," she said.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Cam Boswell 19, Connor Kettler 12, Marttez Leftridge 8, Bradyn Newell 4, Micah Oldham 3, Alex Pyle 3, Aden Grathwohl 2.
Seventh Grade
The seventh grade boys came away with a 34-33 win.
"This was one of those games when it’s not fair someone has to lose," said Coach Matt Morton. "It was a hard fight game between two teams all the way to the finish. A big three pointer by Konnor Chandler with ten seconds to go and a block by Kooper Lay in the final seconds secured the win."
Scorers: Konnor Chandler 18, Ethan Morton 7, Rhen Hageman 5, Tagen Diller 2, Lane Kesler 2.
