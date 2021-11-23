Hiawatha Middle School teams finished their last week of play strong before Thanksgiving break.
The eighth grade improved to 10-1 after a 24-17 win over Riverside at home Thursday night.
Coach Brady Jasper said the 8th grade game was a re-match from an overtime thriller 3 weeks ago with another close game.
Jasper said HMS was up 4 points at halftime.
“Riverside came back to tie the game late in the third quarter,” he said. “But Hiawatha executed their offense very well down the stretch of the fourth quarter to secure a 24-17 victory.”
Kaeleigh Ruckman scored 11 points, Lainey Nelson scored 2 points. and Kenzie Nelson scored 9 points, including 6 in the fourth quarter.
Both HMS teams are 10-1 on the season.
In games last week, Jasper said the girls made quick work of the Sabetha Bluejays, beating them 46-10, moving their conference record to 8-1 on the season and first in the league. Jasper said there are four more league games to play to reach their goal of a league championship.
Last Friday, HMS took a break from Big 7 league play to host the Troy Trojans.
“Troy brought a very good team to Hiawatha and the game was fast-paced and featured aggressive play from both teams,” he said.
Jasper said Hiawatha held a slight advantage at halftime, leading by four points.
“The third quarter would be tight as well,” he said. “It was the middle of the final quarter before HMS could separate themselves. They managed a 25-14 lead with 4 minutes to play. They were able to come away with a 27-20 victory.”
In seventh grade games, the junior Red Hawks have continued their winning ways.
Monday, Hiawatha took on Riverside and won 38-4. In scoring: Kylie Nelson 11, Aubrey Monaghan 6 and Remy Siebenmorgen 6, Pauly Rockey 5, Kyndall Nelson and Mya Mendez 4 each, Bri Guilliams 2.
In games against Holton last week, the seventh grade won 46-10.
“The girls played aggressive and led the whole way,” said Coach Sherri Nelson. “Kylie and Kyndall led the team with 9 steals each! “
Scoring for Hiawatha was as follows: Kylie Nelson 10 points, Kyndall Nelson 8, Aubrey Monaghan, Alise Reschke and Pauly Rockey 6 each, Remy Siebenmorgan and Mya Mendez 4 each and Saige Stover 2.
Nelson said their press got the Red Hawks off to a good start against Sabetha and kept them going down the stretch for an A team win of 35-19.Scoring foe Hiawatha was: Aubrey Monaghan 11 points, Kylie Nelson 10, Pauly Rockey and Remy Siebenmorgen 6 each, Kyndall Nelson 2.
B team also won 27-12 with scoring: Mya Mendez 12, Alissa Enid 7, Remy Siebenmorgen 4, Saige Stover and Pauly Rockey 2 each.
The 7th grade got to play 2 quarters against Troy, winning 31-11 with scoring: Remy Siebenmorgen 10, Kylie Nelson and Aubrey Monaghan 6, Pauly Rockey 5, Kyndall Nelson 4.
