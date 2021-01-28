Hiawatha Middle School boys teams picked up wins last week at home
Seventh
Coach Matt Morton said Hiawatha seventh grade A team played Nemaha Central at home Thursday, with Nemaha winning 37-14.
“Nemaha Central came out of the gate fast to build a big lead and we were playing catch up the whole game,” Morton said. “The boys fought hard the whole game but it wasn’t our day.”
Scorers were Ethan Morton 6, Michael Jensen 4, Karson Henry 2, Rhen Hageman 2.
On Friday, Hiawatha played Doniphan West at home, taking the 36-25 win.
“We didn’t play well in the first half and turnovers really hurt us,” he said. “In the second half we came out and pressed and were able to get some easy baskets to get back in the game.”
Scorers were Konnor Chandler 12, Karson Henry 9, Michael Jensen 4, Rhen Hagemen 3, Josh Cappleman, Alex Madsen and Kooper Lay 2 each.
Eighth
The eighth graders took a 48-22 win over Nemaha on Thursday, which was the second time the two teams faced off.
“We knew we had to play well as they are always prepared,” said Coach Sherri Nelson. “We started of strong and got the win.”
Scoring for Hiawatha Cam Boswell 13, Martez Leftridge 12, Aden Grathwohl 5, Bradyn Newell 5, Kam Winder 4, Alex Pyle 3, Micah Oldham, Connor Kettler and Deedz Hale 2 each
She said the B team also played tough, winning 31-13.
Scoring for Hiawatha Alex Pyle 8, Josh Monaghan 7, Marcus Hinton 4, Gage Cappleman 3, Jr Wahwahsuck 2, Cooper Handke, Josh Cappleman and Alex Madsen 2 each.
HMS ended the week with home games against D-West.
“They played really hard and it wasn’t the prettiest of games,” Nelson said. “We struggled but found a way to get the win. The final score was 37-31.”
Scoring for Hiawatha included Cam Boswell 11, Kam Winder 8, Martex Leftridge 6, Bradyn Newell and Connor Kettler 5 and Micah Oldham 2.
