Hiawatha Middle School teams played at home on Thursday, Jan. 16, and this week saw a few cancellations due to weather.
The seventh grade A team beat Perry 39-21, according to Coach Sherri Nelson, who said they played more like what they are capable of.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Boswell 19, Winder 8, Newell and Wahwahsuck 3 each, Kettler, Oldham and Grathwohl 2 each.
Nelson said the B team won 22-14 with scoring: Valencia 7, Simpson 6, McGrew 3, Mueller, Handke and Hinton 2 each.
The eighth grade A team won 28-24 in what Coach Matt Morton called a “tale of two halves.”
Morton said the team fell behind by double digits in the first half.
“In the second half we came out with some fire and played our best half,” he said. “Dylan Cheek led the charge with scoring in the second half and Dalton Siebenmorgan hit a three with a minute left to give us the lead and we were able to hang on for the win.”
In scoring: Cheek 14, Siebenmorgan 6, Morton 5 and Jacobsen 3.
In the B team game, Hiawatha lost 21-9. Morton said the boys played hard, but couldn’t get shots to fall.
Scorers: Johnson 5, JJ and Felix McCartney 2 each.
Teams were scheduled to play at Holton Thursday.
