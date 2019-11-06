The Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball teams played Oct. 29 at home against Perry Lecompton.
Coach Brady Jasper said in the 8th grade girls game, it was Perry Lecompton over HMS girls by a score of 33-17.
In the 7th grade game, It was Hiawatha with the victory, 33-4.
On Monday, Hiawatha teams played at home against Jeff West.
In the 8th grade game, HMS was down by only 8 points at halftime, but Jeff West pulled away in the second half to secure a 33-16 victory.
In the 7th grade game, Hiawatha won 23-14, and picked up their fourth win on the season to improve their record to 4-1.
