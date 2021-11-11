Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball teams played on the road in two games this past week.
Seventh Grade
On Thursday, teams played at Jeff West and both seventh grade teams picked up wins. Coach Sherri Nelson said the A team won 35-11 after a slow start in the first quarter.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Kylie Nelson 9, Aubrey Monaghan 7, Kyndall Nelson and Remy Siebenmorgen 6 each, Pauly Rockey 3, Alise Reschke and Saige Stover 2 points each.
Nelson said the B game was a great effort by all the kids as well as they won 34-12.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Kyndall Nelson 10, Mya Mendez 8, Kylie Nelson 6, Pauly Rockey 4, Alise Reschke, Brianna Guilliams and Saige Stover 2 each.
On Monday, HMS traveled to Perry, where Nelson said they played a much closer game, winning 32-26.
"The game was close until the end when Hiawatha got a couple key steals and layups," she said. "The hustle of the Lady Hawks is what sealed the game.The Hawks had a season high of 34 steals Monday. The girls simply worked harder and were composed at the end to win the game."
Scoring for Hiawatha: Kylie Nelson 10, Kyndall Nelson and Aubrey Monaghan 7 each, Alise Reschke 4, Remy Siebenmorgen and Pauly Rockey 2 each.
The B team won 29-6. Scoring for Hiawatha: Remy Siebenmorgen 14, Kylie Nelson 5, Mya Mendez 4, Alise Reschke, Pauly Rockey and Saige Stover 2 points each.
The HMS 8th grade girls basketball team took their first loss of the season last Thursday in a 21-20 nailbiter at Jeff West.
Coach Brady Jasper said the Red Hawks jumped out to the first lead, as much as 6 points in the first half and were leading 12-10 at half.
"There were several lead changes in the third and fourth quarter, but ultimately Jeff West wrestled the lead back in their favor with under a minute to go," Jasper said. "A late 3 pointer by the Red Hawks would not be enough as Jeff West sealed the victory, and pulled even with Hiawatha in the Big 7 standings. Both teams are 6-1 and tied for the league's top spot."
The Red Hawks had five different players score. Kenzie Nelson 7 points, Claire Twombly, and Kaeleigh Ruckman 5 points each, Adison Williams 2, and Laura Lierz 1.
The HMS B team also fell to the Tigers, 19-14.
The Red Hawks bounced right back with a victory at Perry Lecompton on Monday, with a 27-11 victory.
"The quickness of the Red Hawk defense was on display in the first quarter," Jasper said. "HMS forced multiple turnovers that led to easy baskets. They built and 14 point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Claire Twombly went 3-4 from the FT line on her way to 7 points in the game. Kenzie Nelson did a little bit of everything. She had 5 steals, 5 points, and 5 rebounds. Laura Lierz and Adison Williams had 6 points each."
The B team won 13-8 over Perry Lecompton.
Jasper said the Hiawatha girls have a small break, as the game with Holton this week was cancelled due to sickness in Holton's school. The Red Hawks have a full week of practice before playing again when the host Royal Valley on Monday, Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
