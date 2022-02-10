Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams are still seeing success on the court as the season is winding down.
This past week, HMS played Royal Valley and Sabetha.
In the 7th grade A team against Royal Valley last Thursday, Coach Sherri Nelson said the game came down to free throws.
Hiawatha made 20 out of 26 attempts and ended with the 37-33 win. Cooper Crider put up 15 points, Alex Ross added 12, Braylen Siebenmorgen 9 and Aiden Gormley 1.
Nelson said the B game was tough, with Hiawatha falling 46-8. Xavier Boeckman scored 4, Ethan Alfrey added 2, Noah Valencia and Zander Ruch 1 each.
On Monday, Hiawatha fell short against Sabetha, 45-21. In scoring, Braylen Siebenmorgen led with 13 and Cooper Crider added 8.
She said the B team also struggled against Sabetha, falling 27-7. Xavier Boeckman, Bradford Aller and Zander Ruch scored 2 each and Ethan Alfrey added 1.
In eighth grade games, Hiawatha won both the A game 30-20 and the B game 34-18.
"We were able to jump out to an early lead in the first half but Royal Valley was able to slow the game down," said Coach Matt Morton. "Strong plays in the fourth quarter helped us secure the win."
Scorers were: Ethan Morton with 8 points, Michael Jensen and Lane Kesler with 7 points, Kooper Lay with 5 points, and Josh Cappleman with 3 points.
In the B game, Morton said the boys came out on fire with Gus Smith leading the way with 8 points in the first quarter.
"The boys did a great job of running their sets the whole game," he said.
Scorers were: Gus Smith with 15 points, Tagen Diller with 6 points, Kenaii Isaacs with 4 points, Josh Cappleman and Lucas Lancaster each with 3 points, Blake Parker with 2 points and Aaron Jenkins with 1 point.
The Hawks traveled to Sabetha to take on the BlueJays Monday. Morton said the
8th grade A team lost 32-22 and B team won 22-12.
In the A game the boys played hard but Sabetha was able to out play the junior Hawks, Morton said. Scorers were: Lane Kelser with 6 points, Ethan Morton and Rhen Hageman with 5 points each, Michael Jensen with 4 points, and Kooper Lay with 2 points.
"In the B game our team got off to a better start," he said.
Scorers were: Lucas Lancaster with 9 points, Tagen Diller with 6 points, Josh Cappleman with 3 points, and Gus Smith and Hunter Barber each with 2 points.
The HMS teams were set to play Riverside at home on Thursday the 10th, at Seneca on Feb. 14 and home against Jeff West on Feb. 17.
