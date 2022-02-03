Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams played Perry and Holton this past week.
On Thursday at Perry, the 7th grade A team played well and won 37-19, according to Coach Sherri Nelson.
"We came out strong and it was 10-0 Redhawks right off the bat," she said. "It was nice to be ready to go from the start of the game!"
In scoring, Cooper Crider led with 16, Braylen Siebenmorgen added 9, Austin Johansen and Alex Ross 5 each and Aiden Gormley 2.
Nelson said the B team played a hard game, but fell short 25-9 with Kayden Perry scoring 4, Bradford Aller and Victor Rivera-Avalos 2 each and Aiden Gormley 1.
On Monday, Hiawatha took on Holton and the A team was able to win 37-23 after scoring hot at the beginning, then stalling a bit before pushing for the final score.
Cooper Crider put up 17 points, Braylen Siebenmorgen added 14, Alex Ross 5 and Aiden Gormley 1.
Nelson said the B team was a thrilling contest and the junior Hawks almost pulled out a win, falling short 11-8.
"We were in a situation where we had the last shot, but just couldn't make it," Nelson said. In scoring Kayden Perry led with 7 points and Noah Valencia added 1.
In eighth grade games, Hiawatha went 2-0 at Perry with the A team pulling away in the second half for a 29-15 win and the B team winning a close game 32.25.
Coach Matt Morton said that in the 8th grade A game, the boys got off to a slow start and it was a close game at halftime.
"We turned up the pressure on defense in the second half that led to some easy baskets to pull away," he said.
Scorers were Rhen Hageman, Kooper Lay, and Ethan Morton each with 6 points, Lane Kesler with 4 points, Karson Henry and Michael Jensen each with 3 points and Lucas Lancaster with 1 point.
"In the 8th grade B game we hit a few shots early to get a lead and then it was an evenly played game the rest of the time," Morton said. "The Hawks were able to hit some free throws later to hold on for the win."
Scorers were Lucas Lancaster with 12 points, Tagen Diller with 10 points, Josh Cappleman with 9 points and Gus Smith with 1 point.
Hiawatha traveled to Holton on Monday and split with the Wildcats 1-1 with A team dropping a heartbreaking 27-25 game and the B team winning 25-18.
"In the 8th grade A game Holton got off to a fast start going up 7-0 early, but I’m proud of how the boys keep their composure and battled back to get with in 2 points multiple times," he said.
Hawks were led in scoring by Ethan Morton with 11 points, followed by Lane Kesler with 9 points and Michael Jensen with 5 points.
In the 8th grade B game, Morton said the Hawks had a strong first half with a good lead at halftime.
"Holton made a run in the second half but we made just enough plays to hold on for the win," he said.
The Hawks were led in scoring by Lucas Lancaster with 8 points, followed by Tagen Diller with 6 points, Josh Cappleman with 5 points, Gus Smith with 4 points, and Blaine Grier with 2 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.