Hiawatha Middle School boys basketball teams are busy this week.
On Monday, the teams played Sabetha last Thursday and took on Riverside at home Tuesday. The teams also had games scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week.
Seventh Grade
On Monday, both seventh grade teams earned wins against Sabetha.
The A team won 32-18.
“Playing our third game of the week I was impressed with how the boys played,” said Coach Matt Morton. “I thought we executed our sets the best we have so far this year. Our bigs took advantage the height difference and scored down low as well as controlling the rebounds.”
Scorers for A game were led by Lane Kesler with 10 points, Ethan Morton with 9 points, Michael Jensen with 6 points, Lucas Lancaster, Rhen Hageman, and Kooper Lay each got 2 points, and Tagen Diller got 1 point.
Morton said in the B game, the HMS team was able to jump out early to maintain a good lead and finally the win 21-12. Morton said the boys did a good job running the plays. Scorers for B game were Lane Kesler with 11 points, Karson Henry and Tagen Diller with 6 points each, and Lucas Lancaster with 2 points.
On Tuesday, Hiawatha teams played at home against Riverside. Morton said the A game was a back and forth game between two evenly matched teams, with neither able to take the advantage in the first half.
“ In the first half you could tell the boys were really amped up for their first home game but in the second half they played a little more under control,” he said. “Riverside got out to six point lead early in the third quarter but the boys keep battling. Back to back three pointers by Ethan Morton and Konnor Chandler in the fourth were able to give Hiawatha the momentum to hold on for a 31-27 win.”
Scorers: Ethan Morton 11; Konnor Chandler 9; Kooper Lay 5; Michael Jensen 2; Tagen Diller 2; Lane Kesler 2.
Eighth Grade
Coach Sherri Nelson said the eighth graders beat Sabetha last Thursday by one point, 26-25.
“ We talked about that before the game and at half time....It may be just one point, but that is all it takes it to be the team ahead even by one to win a game,” she said.
Scoring for Hiawatha: Bradyn Newell 7 points, Cam Boswell 6, Micah Oldham 5, Martez Leftridge 3, Kam Winder 2, Aden Grathwohl 2, Connor Kettler 1.
Hiawatha 8th grade B team also won 32-20. Scoring: Alex Pyle 10, Gage Cappleman 7, Blake Simpson 5, Marcus Hinton 4, Josh Monaghan 3, JR Wahwahsuck 3.
On Tuesday at home, the A team won 56-7 with Cam Boswell’s 12 points leading the way. Newell added 10, Grathwohl 9, Kettler and Winder 8 each, Leftridge 7 and Deedz Hale 2.
B team also won 43-30 with Monaghan scoring 9, Pyle 8, Wahwahsuck 8, Jose Valencia 4, Cappleman, Simpson, Gormley and Hinton 2 each.
