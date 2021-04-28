The Hiawatha Middle School track team competed at Sabetha last Thursday, earning a handful of top finishes in the meet.
For the 7th grade boys, Konner Channdler finished 3rd in the 400, while Karsen Henry came in 6th in the 1600 and Channdler taking 4th in the 3200. Lane Kessler took 6th in the discus, and Rhen Hageman finished 4th in the triple jump. Michael Jenson, Aaron Jenkins, Ethan Morton and Hageman finished 4th in the 4x100 relay, with Jenson, Jenkins, Morton and Blake Parker taking 5th in the 4x200 and Jenson, Henry, Channdler and Gus Smith finishing 4th in the 4x400.
Kameron Winder finished 3rd in the 100 for the 8th grade boys, while also taking 4th in the 200 and 2nd in the shot put. Trystan McGrew ran 4th in the 800 meter race, with Deedz Hale finishing 5th in the 200 meter hurdles. McGrew finished 3rd in the triple jump, while Jose Valencia took 4th in the discus, and Micah Oldham took 4th in the high jump and Bradyn Newell and Cameron Boswell tied for 5th. In the 4x100 relay, McGrew, Boswell,, Winder and Oldham came in 2nd.
In the 7th grade girls competition, Natalie McGrew took 1st in the 3200 in a time of 13:53.47, while also taking 2nd in the 1600. Shae Dolisi finished 4th in the 3200, with Mylia Rygaurd coming in 5th. Claire Twombly ran 3rd in the 200 meters, followed by Adison Williams in 5th, while Kenzie Nelson took 2nd in the discus, Twombly finished 3rd in the high jump and McGrew ran 5th in the long jump. Kenzie Nelson, Kaeleagh Ruckman, Williams and McGrew came in 5th in the 4x100, while Katelynn Shaffer, Quinn Boye, Ruckman and Rygaurd taking 3rd in the 4x200 and Lainey & Kenzie Nelson, Shaffer and Twombly finished 4th in the 4x400.
Dani Morton ran 3rd in the 100 for the 8th grade girls, with Karragan Bachman taking 2nd and Allera Roberts finishing 3rd in the 3200, while Alija Contreras took 4th and Isabella Hedrick ran 6th in the 200 meter hurdles. Bachman, Acacia Erdley, Kinsey Winters and Maddy Simmons finished 4th in the 4x400 relay, with Erdley also taking 5th in the discus.
