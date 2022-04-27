The junior high track and field team competed at the Sabetha Invitational, and the squad put forth an outstanding effort in bringing home a swath of medals at the event.
For the 7th grade boys, Xavier Boeckman finished 4th in the 100 meters, and took 2nd in the 200. Aiden Gormley came in 3rd in the 400, with teammate Alex Ross in 6th. Clayton Handke took 5th in the 1600, with Scott Gibson running 5th in the 100 meter hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Ross, Gormley, Boeckman and Ruch came in 2nd, while Cooper Smith, Noah Valencia, Maurrice Schaber and Gibson took 5th in the 4x200. Rafe Schuetz came in 4th in the discus, with Cooper Smith in 5th, and Boeckman finished 4th in the high jump. Ross also grabbed a 3rd place finish in the triple jump.
Liam McMullen came in 2nd in the 100 meters for the 8th grade boys, with teammate Rhen Hageman in 6th. Gus Smith ran 3rd in the 100 meter hurdles and 4th in the 200 meter hurdles, while Michael Jenson, Karson Henry, McMullen and Hageman took 2nd in the 4x100 relay, while Koen McMullen, Liam McMullen, Aaron Jenkins and Ethan Morton took 2nd in the 4x200 relay, and Smith, Henry, Jenson and Hageman came in 4th in the 4x400 relay. Cade Soden brought home the meet title in the shot put, while Lane Kesler took 4th in the discus, and Gus Smith came in 4th in the high jump with Jensen in 6th.
Kyndall Nelson came in 1st in the 7th grade girls 100 meter race, while Kylie Nelson took 3rd in the 400 meters. Pauly Rockey earned a 1st place finish in the 800 meters, with Alise Reschke in 6th, while Ava Andres brought home 3rd in the 1600, with Denna Olauson in 6th, while Rockey won the 3200, BriAnna Guilliams took 3rd and Ava Andres finished in 4th. Jaci Feldkamp ran 5th in the 100 meter hurdles, and also took 5th in the 200 meter hurdles. Aubrey Monaghan, Annalise Erdley, Kylie Nelson and Kyndall Nelson took 1st in the 4x100 relay, while Monaghan, both Nelsons and Rockey ran 2nd in the 4x200 relay, and Alise Reschke, Guilliams, Rockey and Kylie Nelson took 3rd in the 4x400 relay. Alise Reschke took 4th in the shot put, with Annalise Erdley in 3rd in the discus and Mya Mendez in 6th, while Isabelle Arellano ran 4th in the triple jump.
For the 8th grade girls, Victoria Jelks ran 5th in the 100 meters, while Adison Williams took 6th in the 200. Laura Lierz took 3rd in the 800 meters ahead of Natalie McGrew in 4th. McGrew ran 2nd in the 1600, with Lainey Nelson in 6th place, while Claire Twombly came in 3rd in the 200 meter hurdles and Quinn Boye took 6th. Kaeleigh Ruckman, Knezie Nelson, Jelks and Williams came in 2nd in the 4x200 relay, while Ruckman, Nelson, Lierz and Williams took 3rd in the 4x400. Nelson finished 4th in the shot put, while McGrew took 5th in the long jump, with Lierz in 6th.
Coach Brady Mulligan said the team had a great showing.
“This was our largest meet of the season thus far, with many schools and great competition,” said Mulligan. “Many of our athletes set new personal bests, with both girls teams finishing 3rd and the boys teams finishing 4th.”
