The Hiawatha Middle School track team got their second meet of the season under their belt, competing on Monday afternoon at Atchison Middle School against Atchison, Warren and St. Benedict Catholic.
For the 8th grade boys, Liam McMullen finsihed 2nd in the 100 meters, with Rhen Hageman in 3rd. Koen McMullen took 2nd in the 200 meters, while Michael Jensen won the 400 with Aaron Jenkins in 5th. Jenkins took 3rd in the 800, followed by Jake Gallagher in 5th, while Aden Ramirez came in 5th in the 1600. Gus Smith took 1st in the 75 meter hurdles with Ethan Morton in 4th. In the 4x100 relay, Michael Jensen, Karson Henry, Liam McMullen and Rhen Hageman took 2nd, while Liam and Koehn McMullen, Jenkins and Morton took 2nd in the 4x200, just ahead of the team of Smith, Ramirez, Gallagher and Gabe Johnson in 3rd. Morton, Hageman, Henry and Jensen won the 4x400 relay, with Smith, Johnson, Gallagher and Eli Geisendorf in 3rd. Cade Soden came in 1st in the shot put, with Lane Kessler in 4th, while Kessler picked up a 1st place finish in discus, with Soden in 3rd, Johnson in 4th and Tagen Diller in 5th. Jensen finished 2nd in the high jump, with Morton in 3rd and Smith in 5th. In the long jump, Liam McMullen finished 4th, while Hageman, Henry and Koen McMullen finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively in the triple jump.
Xavier Boeckman picked up 1st in the 100 meters for the 7th grade boys, and also won the 200, with Alex Ross in 3rd. Aiden Gormley ran 1st in the 400, with Ross in 2nd, while Zander Ruch came in 3rd in the 800, with Maurice Schaber in 6th. Clayton Handke came in 3rd in the 1600, followed by Max Smith in 6th, with Ruch also taking 2nd in the 3200. Ross, Gormley, Ruch and Boeckman teamed up for a 1st place finish in the 4x100 relay. In the 4x200, Handke, Cooper Smith, Max Smith and Noah Valencia took 1st, with Rafe Schuetz, Victor Avalos, Haven Stevens and Maurice Schaber in 3rd. Cooper Smith finished 3rd in the shot put, with Schuetz in 4th, while Avalos won the discus ahead of Cooper Smith in 3rd and Schuetz in 5th. Boeckman took 1st in the high jump ahead of Ruch in 4th, while Alex Ross won the triple jump, as Aiden Gormley finished 2nd and Noah Valencia took 3rd.
For the 8th grade girls, Kylee Shaefer took 6th in the 100, Adison Williams took 2nd in the 200 ahead of Shaefer in 6th, while Kaeliegh Ruckman took 3rd in the 400 ahead of Quinn Boye in 6th. Laura Lierz won the 800 meters, with McGrew in 2nd, while Lainey Nelson came in 4th in the 1600 and McGrew took 2nd in the 3200. Boye finished 2nd in the 75 meter hurdles, with Claire Twombly in 6th. Lierz, Williams, McGrew and Kenzie Nelson took 1st in the 4x100 relay, with Emberlyn Howell, Brylie Williams, Kora Twombly and Kamryn Carver took 5th. Kenzie Nelson, Claire Twombly, Adison Williams and Boye took 2n in the 4x200 relay, with Lainey Nelson, Victory Jelks, Shaefer and Ruckman in 4th. Ruckman, Lierz, Adison Williams and Kenzie Nelson took 1st in the 4x400 relay, with Boye, Mylia Rygaurd, Claire Twombly and Lainey Nelson in 3rd. Kenzie Nelson won the shot put, with Brylie Williams in 6th, while Willaims took 3rd in the discus, followed by Emberlyn Howell in 4th and Kora Twombly in 5th. Claire Twombly and Lainey Nelson finished in 2nd and 3rd in the high jump, while Natalie McGrew finished 1st in the long jump, followed by Lierz in 3rd and Shaefer in 6th, and Ruckman picked up a 3rd place finish in the triple jump.
Kyndall Nelson finished 2nd in the 100 meters for the 7th grade girls, with Aubrey Monaghan picking up a 4th place finish in the 200, and Kylie Nelson running 1st in the 400, followed by Saige Stover in 2nd. Pauly Rockey ran 1st in the 800 meter race, with BriAnna Guilliams in 2nd, while Denna Olauson finished 3rd in the 1600, with Ava Andres in 5th, and Rockey took 1st in the 3200, with Guilliams in 2nd. Jaci Feldkamp ran 1st in the 75 meter hurdles, with teammate Alissa Enke in 3rd. Monaghan, Kylie and Kyndall Nelson, and Annalise Erdley took 1st in the 4x100 relay, with Enke, Rhilee Eicher, Isabella Arellano and Mya Mendez in 4th. Monaghan, Kylie and Kyndal Nelson and Erdley ran 1st in the 4x200, with Alise Reschke, Olauson, Jaci Feldkamp and Ava Andres in 3rd. Reschke, Guilliams, Rockey and Kylie Nelson took 1st in the 4x400 relay, followed by Hughes, Andres, Aradessa Morton and Remy Siebenmorgen in 4th. Erdley took 3rd in the shot put, with Reschke in 4th, while Erdley also took 3rd in the discus, with Reschke in 4th, Mendez in 5th and Stover in 6th. Kyndall Nelson took 2nd in the high jump, while Enke took 3rd in the long jump, with Monaghan in 4th, and Arellano took 2nd in the triple jump ahead of Morton in 3rd, Olauson in 4th and Andres in 6th.
