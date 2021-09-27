Hiawatha Middle School teams competed Saturday at a quad at Doniphan West and Monday night at home against Perry Lecompton.
On Saturday, the A team, made up of varsity eighth graders, won over Riverside in 3 and Troy in 2, then lost to D-West in 2. The B team, made up of varsity seventh graders, won over Riverside and DWest in 3 and Troy in 2.
On Thursday, the teams played at Riverside.
8th Varsity won all three - 25-15, 25-17, 15-7. 8th JV won all three -25-15, 25-18, 15-8
7th Varsity won in two (a third set wasn’t played) - 25-22, 25-16; 7th JV lost all three -14-25, 16-25, 5-15.
