Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams played Thursday at Holton.
The eighth grade A team fell 25-7, 25-12, 15-5 and the B team lost the first game 25-23, then won the second, 25-18 and lost the third 15-9.
The seventh grade A team lost the first game, 25-23, then won the second two 25-22, 15-9. The B team won all three 25-10, 25-23 and 15-9.
