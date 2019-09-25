Hiawatha Middle School's volleyball teams competed on the road in the last three contests and are scheduled to be at home this week on Thursday.
In team scores against Nemaha Central from last Thursday:
8th A: 27-29, 3-25, 4-15
8th B: 11-25, 6-25, 6-15
7th A: 16-25, 17-25, 4-15
7th B: 10-25, 14-25, 14-16
HMS teams competed at Holton on Monday:
8th A: 12-25, 10-25, 12-15
8th B": 4-25, 9-25, 5-15
7th A: 20-25, 12-25, 9-15
7th B: 23-25, 22-25, 9-15
HMS teams competed at Sacred Heart on Tuesday:
8th: 25-20, 25-14
7th: 25-14, 25-13
