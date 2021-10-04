Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams finished up the season on Saturday with league tournaments.
8th grade traveled to Riverside. The following are pool play results: Beat Perry in two 25-12, 25-11; Beat Royal Valley in two 25-20, 25-8; Beat Jeff West in two 25-10, 25-16.
In bracket play, Hiawatha lost to Nemaha Central in three 25-18, 17-25, 13-15; beat Jeff West for 3rd place 21-25, 25-11, 16-14; Holton took first in three sets against Nemaha.
The 7th grade traveled to Jeff West. In pool play, Hiawatha beat Royal Valley in two 25-9, 25-18, beat Riverside in two 25-18, 26-24, lost to Perry in two 24-26, 19-25.
In bracket play, Hiawatha beat Holton in three 17-25, 25-23, 15-6, lost to Perry in two for second place finish 21-25, 17-25.
