Hiawatha Middle School volleyball kicked off their season Tuesday with a triangular at Atchison.
8th graders lost 25-9 and 25-13 to Holton and took their match against Atchison to three games, losing the first 25-23, then coming back to win 25-6 and 15-8.
Seventh graders fell 25-15, 25-21 to Holton and beat Atchison 25-16, 18-25, 15-9.
