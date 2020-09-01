Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams kicked off their season Monday at Atchison.
The eighth grade team A team won 28-26, 25-10 vs. Atchison Middle School and fell short 25-12 and 25-5 to Holton. The seventh grade A team beat Atchison 25-11, 25-16 and beat Holton in three games: 25-11, 17-25 and 15-9.
