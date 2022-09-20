HMS volleyball plays at Royal Valley Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Middle School teams played at Royal Valley on Thursday.The following are scores:8thA 25-16, 25-17, 8-158thB 28-26, 25-22, 9-157thA 25-13, 24-26, 15-127thB 14-25, 25-22, 11-15Middle school teams are set to play at home Thursday. More from this section Greg Norman going before D.C. lawmakers to defend LIV 1:24 NFL Week 3 Preview: What Does The Mike Evans' Suspension Mean For The Buccaneers WR Core? Cops investigating fan who allegedly struck Kyler Murray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Library sponsoring Craft Swap Day Modern Sunflowers Brown County murder case moved to federal court KHP to mobilize for 'Operation Clear Track' HMS volleyball plays at Royal Valley Budget clears hearing phase for Horton Commission Junior Hawks knock off Cats in commanding performance Lady Hawks sweep HIT in dominant fashion for fourth straight tourney title Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty announces three new hiresLegion recognizes two of its ownLady Hawks sweep HIT in dominant fashion for fourth straight tourney titleSen. Moran stops by to congratulate PD on technology grantInjuries mount as Hawks fall to CatsCemetery roads getting a faceliftPublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green AlgaeSchool Board moves forward with budgetHiawatha CC runners have good showing at home meetCity to host Administrator Candidate Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
