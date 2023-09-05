HMS volleyball splits at Jeff West Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 5, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams competed on the road at Jeff West late last week.8th A lost in 3: 25-22, 19-25, 7-158th B lost 3: 19-25, 25-22, 14-167th A won in 3: 12-25, 25-14, 17-157th B lost in 3: 22-25, 27-25, 13-15 More from this section Around the League: Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hurt RT Terence Steele, Cowboys agree to $86.8M extension 'Just ball out': No. 22 Buffs, Deion Sanders eye encore vs. Nebraska Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Tall corn leads to traffic concerns at county intersections US 36 Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales Sept. 14-16 Run for Revival's Noah Coughlan comes through Hiawatha HMS volleyball splits at Jeff West Red Hawk revenge pushes Lady Hawks to Jeff West tourney win Hiawatha boys run to win at Silver Lake Invitational Horton Police Brown County Sheriff Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMaria the Mexican headlining Maple Leaf Festival 2023Kansas lawmakers say guns shouldn’t be blamed in spiking youth suicide ratesRed Hawks pick up road win in season openerSchool districts request formal mediation to settle land transfer disputeKristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant: 'I never planned for this!"Guy, David 1964-2023Kansas City police made arrests based on rescinded warrants, records showBrown County SheriffJohnson, Ronald C. 1943-2023Hiawatha Red Hawk volleyball Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.