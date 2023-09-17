HMS volleyball sweeps Holton at home Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 17, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hiawatha Middle School volleyball teams swept Holton at home Thursday.The following are game scores:8th A 25-12, 25-12, 15-13 Win8th B 16-25, 25-23, 15-9 Win7th A 25-17, 25-12, 15-10 Win7th B 25-13, 25-15, 13-15 Win More from this section Raiders WR Davante Adams hurt on helmet-to-helmet hit vs. Bills Daniel Jones, Giants rally from 20-0 hole to stun Cardinals Gutsy call gives Falcons late rally to beat Packers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Boys take 1st as girls take 3rd at home cross country meet Lady Hawks clinch 5th straight HIT title Hawks drop tough road battle with Holton HMS volleyball sweeps Holton at home Doniphan West Homecoming Headliners planning annual Songfest Citywide Clean Up Day set for Sept. 30 Community Happenings Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew health drink business - Red Hawk Nutrition - opens in HiawathaNew Mexico governor responds to judge blocking controversial gun control orderBrown County MinutesWichita Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsFinger, Terry 1957-2023Hank Williams Jr. marries girlfriend in AlabamaHiawatha city budget calls for 16 percent increaseTopeka Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsChamber names Grain Belt as Member of MonthLawrence Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor Explains Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
